Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 for information on deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police continue to investigate an August 12 shooting that left one man dead.

Detectives say Eric Robertson, 29, was shot by one of two unknown individuals in the 1700 block of East Edwards Street at 11 a.m. Robertson was taken to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties has announced that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in this homicide.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.