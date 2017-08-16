VA employees rally near Vermilion County Courthouse

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Veterans Affairs employees in Danville are rallying near the Vermilion County Courthouse to urge the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to fill more than 49,000 job vacancies throughout the country.

The rally, held Wednesday afternoon, is hosted by the American Federation of Government Employees. Participants say current staffing levels can create risks to patient safety and a hazardous work environment, and as such, they are rallying to raise awareness of the low staffing levels.

VA employees were joined by members of AFGE Local 1963, AFGE Local 1963 President Vickie Dodge, and other citizens of the community.