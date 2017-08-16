Enjoy the Illinois State Fair from a different perspective

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Since 1969 people from all over who come to the fair have been able to enjoy it from a completely different perspective.

The Sky Glider has come to the Illinois State Fair for years, and it allows people to get a bird's eye view of all that the fair has to offer.

The ride, suspended 40 feet in the air is about a quarter of a mile long. Fair-goers can choose to either take a one way trip that ends near Ethnic Village or a round trip that will bring you back to near the Midway.

Holly Coston is the ride manager and says it is a big ride, but safety is always an even big concern.

Coston says, "We got a new wire rope this year. We put on the chairs and safety bars and stuff; we do that every year. We do maintenance every day. We do maintenance inspections everyday. So, it's a lot of work. We make sure everyone's safe, and we have fun."

She says it takes about two days to set the ride up.

To find the ride, just look up and follow the carts that are suspended above the ground.