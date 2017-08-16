Champaign school bus crash under investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign authorities are investigating a school bus crash that happened on the city's southeast side.

Champaign Unit 4 School District Director of Communications and Community Relations Emily Schmit tells WAND News that the crash happened near the intersection of Greencroft and Kirby Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation into the crash by the Champaign Police Department revealed that the bus driver suffered a medical emergency, leading to the crash.

Students from International Prep Academy were on the bus at the time of the crash. Schmit says no students were injured in the crash, and parents and guardians were notified.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Images courtesy of Mitch Kazel