Illinois House back next week to vote on education funding reform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The Illinois House was in session on Wednesday but they did not take up an override vote of Governor Rauner's amendatory veto of SB1, instead they will do so next week.

Lawmakers used Governor's Day to instead take up a measure that contained the language from Governor Rauner's amendatory veto of the school funding reform bill. Causing Republicans to decry the motion as games by the other side of the aisle, but Democrats say they wanted to see if there was any support from members for the amendment.

"I'm urging Republicans to back off this, vote present, or no vote, because this is a game, this is yet more Democrat games again." said floor leader Representative Peter Breen, R-Lombard.

His call for members to vote present drew boos from the other side of the aisle, but agreements that the amendment should not be passed.

"I will enthusiastically add my no vote to all of yours. I think it's critical we send a very important message to this governor. This governor has called Senate Bill One a bailout for the city of Chicago, nothing could be further from the truth.This is no bailout for Chicago this measure would begin to treat fairly the large number of poor and disadvantaged children who go to school in the city of Chicago." said Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago.

The four legislative leaders are set to meet on Friday to try and reach a compromise on education funding, which caused many Republicans to ask why they were even taking up the vote on the amendment. Leader Durkin urged that they were close on reaching a compromise.

"We are committed to bringing this to a resolution for anybody that has questions whether or not the governor is sincere about reaching a settlement on negotiated to bring a closure to this issue" he said.

However, Speaker Madigan says he's not sure that Governor Rauner will ever come to a compromise on education funding reform, much like he did with budget. The speaker says that Governor Rauner once again rejected a compromise over the weekend and brought up the governor's new rounds of ads.

"There was not one Republican vote for the alternative plan offered by the governor, while the governor is spending money on television ads and robocalls. All of which brings me to question whether Governor Rauner will ever come to an agreement on education funding reform. I have a serious doubt that governor Rauner wants any type of an agreement on this issue" he said.

The bill containing the governor's amendment (SB1947) failed with a vote of 0-60-33.

Despite the Republicans claims of games by the other side of the aisle, Speaker Madigan says he's not walking away from Senate Bill One. If the override vote fails in the House, they will then call HB3163, which contains the same language as SB1.