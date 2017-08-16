Children plant, harvest food in fair experience

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Children had a chance to help farmers at the Illinois State Fair.

A “Farmer’s Little Helper” exhibit allowed them to go around to different stations and learn more about agriculture. Teachers told them all about animals, such as chickens and cows, along with fruits and vegetables.

The children then had the chance to get hands-on experience and plant seeds. After that was done, they harvested foods.

Finally, they sold the vegetables for tokens, which were good for treats at the state fair’s county market.