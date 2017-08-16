Missouri commission denies Grain Belt Express plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WAND) - A project to build a multi-state electricity transmission line through several states, including Illinois, is facing a legal hurdle in Missouri.

According to a press release from Clean Line Energy Partners, members of the Missouri Public Service Commission denied the Grain Belt Express project based on a previous court decision in a separate case. Officials say road crossing permission must be obtained from each county the project is expected to be in before the Commission can approve the plan.

Clean Line Energy President Michael Skelly says the company is "currently assessing all existing authorities available to move the Grain Belt Express project forward, including but not limited to legal appeals."

The Grain Belt Express would build a transmission line from Kansas to Indiana, with the line running through several southern and central Illinois counties.