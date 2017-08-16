Shredding, recycling event coming to Champaign-Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Chances for the public to shred and recycle are coming up in Champaign-Urbana.

People in the area can take up to two boxes of paper to parking lot 21 at the northeast corner of Vine and Green streets in Urbana. Organizers say people will have to take their empty boxes home.

A mini recycling fair is scheduled to happen at the same location. A selection of items can be turned in, including old batteries, eyeglasses, metal keys and inkjet cartridges.

All of this is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. Organizers say it could end before that time, however, if the shredding truck reaches capacity earlier than expected.

Sen. Scott Bennett and the Urbana Free Public Library organized the event. People can contact the Senator’s office (217-355-5252) or the library (217-367-4405).