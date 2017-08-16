Shredding, recycling event coming to Champaign-Urbana

Shredding, recycling event coming to Champaign-UrbanaPosted: Updated:
Dog Haus opening in Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A new restaurant is going into the old Ruby Tuesday building in Decatur. The Dog Haus will be located in the facility located at 4405 Route 36 East.
Retail loss costs cities
As retail chains close stores around the country, Central Illinois communities are dealing with the results.
Police escort son of fallen officer to school
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police took extra steps to help the son of a fallen officer.
Filled school bus involved in accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Charleston school district leaders say carrying students was involved in an accident Wednesday.
Danville police make arrest in theft of more than $100,000
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police say an investigation into forgery and theft at an assisted living facility has resulted in one arrest.
Steer showcased, sold at 'Sale of Champions'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Steers went up for sale at the Illinois State Fair Tuesday.
Pillsbury Mills EPA Superfund cleanup in jeopardy
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – An EPA Superfund cleanup at the old Pillsbury Mills plant could run out of money stopping the removal of hazardous contaminants around Labor Day.
Decatur Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home goes on the market
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) -- From the 100 art glass windows to the geometric woodwork, much of the home at 2 Millikin Place remains as it was in 1910.
Mayor: Baltimore statues came down 'quietly, quickly'
Confederate monuments in Baltimore were quietly removed and hauled away on trucks in darkness early Wednesday, days after a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that was sparked by plans to take down a...
Governor's Sale of Champions
WAND Two-a-Days: Clinton
Decatur Public Schools get some color on sidewalks
Illinois Made, Illinois Proud: Fuyao Glass
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Two-a-Days: Tuscola
Brick & mortar decline having impact on local governments
