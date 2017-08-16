Gov. Rauner speaks out against President Trump's Charlottesville comments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner is speaking out against President Donald Trump's comments on the violence in Charlottesville.

On Tuesday, President Trump said that he "blames both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, and that there are good people on both of those sides. However, Governor Rauner does not agree with President Trump's comments.

"I vehemently disagree on the President's comments on the tragedy in Charlottesville. I vehemently disagree on the President's comments. We must stand together against hatred and racism and bigotry and violence. We must condemn those actions in Charlottesville in the strongest terms."

Additionally, Springfield officials also took a stand against the recent outbreak of violence, passing an emergency resolution stating that racism and discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated.