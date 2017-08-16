Danville Girl Raises $900 from Lemonade Stand

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND): Allie Cooper and her lemonade stand are a force to be reckoned with.

"Basically she wanted to use her lemonade stand in a big way," Mandy Cooper, Allie's mom, says. "She got it for her birthday."

The 7-year-old decided to use the lemonade stand her dad built her to raise money.

"I like riding my bike and I thought it would be nice if somebody else had a bike like an AmTryke," Allie says.

So the charity chosen was AMBUCS.

"They're just such a great organization they do so much for our community," Mandy says.

AMBUCS provides bicycles to the disabled, from kiddos to veterans. Those bikes are called AmTrykes. Last year the Danville chapter gave away about $38,000 dollars in AmTrykes.

"That's where our money comes from: people like Allie, who donate," Ruth Pancoast, AMBCUS Danville Chapter President, says.

She says Allie got the idea from a high schooler named Faith, who also raised money to donate to AMBUCS. Pancoast says Faith was Allie's inspiration.

Allie's lemonade stand raised more than $900 dollars.

"What Allie did was generous," Pancoast says.

"We were totally blown away - it was just a fantastic day," Mandy says.

Today Allie went to the AMBUCS meeting to give them the money she raised. They presented her with a plaque and an AMBUCS pin.

She sums up her feelings pretty simply...

"Happy," Allie says.

The money could buy three AmTrykes for disabled kids.

"That means a tremendous amount," Pancoast says.

Allie's mom says the lesson to be learned is simple.

"Not be so self focused, to look and say what can I do in a practical way to give back to the community," Mandy says.