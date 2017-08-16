Decatur police make arrest in 2016 sexual assault

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a October 2016 criminal sexual assault.

Decatur police say the assault happened on October 28, 2016, at an apartment in the 1500 block of North Church Street. According to police sworn statements, the victim reported an unknown black male followed her from her apartment, grabbed her, forced her into an adjacent building, and beat and sexually assaulted her.

Police also say the victim would go to a local hospital to have an ISP Sexual Assault Kit completed and submitted. On August 2, Decatur police say they received a report from an ISP Division of Forensic Services Laboratory stating that male DNA was found, and that the DNA was identified and matched the DNA profile of Demariel Cunningham, 36.

Police say Cunningham was arrested at the Macon County Jail, and is facing preliminary charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.