Understanding your child's vaccination requirements

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- By law, children attending public schools are required to get several vaccinations at certain ages. Understanding why the vaccinations are important is key to making sure your child is sent to school on time with everything they need to be healthy and successful in school.

Director of Clinical Nursing at the Macon County Health Dept. Carol Carlton said, "if they haven't had their vaccines and another child is at risk of getting that disease, they want to stop anybody from coming in there that could possibly spread it."

Kindergartners, 6th, 9th and 12th graders are required to show proof of up to date immunizations at the start of school. However, there is a grace period for students who didn't get the vaccines in on time. DPS allows students to turn in health records at the latest, September 15, Champaign states September 1 and Springfield's district states the 6th.

Carlton added, "you gotta think about you're protecting your child plus, you're protecting other children and other people in the community."

For information on exactly what immunization shot your child needs per district visit the following links for Decatur, Springfield, and Champaign.