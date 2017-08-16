Senate passes resolution denouncing white nationalist, neo-Nazi groups

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, the Illinois Senate adopted a resolution urging law enforcement to recognize white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups as terrorist organizations.

The resolution was filed and adopted on August 13. More than two dozen state senators sponsored the measure, known as Senate Resolution 794.

Under the resolution, Senators denounced "the totalitarian impulses, violent terrorism, xenophobic biases, and bigoted ideologies that are promoted by white nationalists and neo-Nazis." Additionally, the resolution also urges that the groups be considered as terrorist organizations, and to "pursue the criminal elements of these domestic terrorist organizations in the same manner" used to combat other forms of terrorism.

