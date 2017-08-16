International Overdose Awareness Day 5K kicks off August 29

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - One local organization is raising awareness of drug overdoses through its Fifth Annual International Overdose Awareness Day 5K Run/Walk on August 29.

Officials say the race will be held at the Mt. Zion Lions Center, starting at 8 a.m. The event, hosted by the Tyler Yount Foundation, Ltd., aims to raise awareness of the nearly 40,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, and to prevent as many overdose deaths as possible through education and programs.

Representatives from the Macon County Sheriff's Office, Macon County State's Attorney's Office, Macon County Coroner's office, drug counselors, and police officers will be on scene to speak with attendees.

The cost to enter in the 5K is $10 for children, and $25 for adults, with proceeds going towards programs and education to combat drug overdoses.

For more information about the Tyler Yount Foundation, or to register for the 5K, click here.