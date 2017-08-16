Organizers bring back Mary's Garden for third year

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A community benefit garden tended to by the Good Samaritan Inn is returning for a third year.

Mary's Garden, located at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, is an educational program used by the Good Samaritan Inn to help teach others job skills. Fruits and vegetables grown at the garden also benefit the community.

Officials say they hope to open the garden up to the public next year. For more information about the Good Samaritan Inn, click here.