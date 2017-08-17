Police: Broom used in armed robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man robbed someone while using a broom as a weapon.

Officers are looking for a 32-year-old man Thursday. They say he tied 66-year-old Richard Logan’s hands with a phone charger cord and made threats with the broom, claiming he owed him money. This happened in the 500 block of West Decatur St.

Police say the suspect did some physical work for the person he stole from, such as mowing his lawn. He ended up stealing what officers called a “small amount” of cash. Logan did not suffer any injuries.

The man will face charges of armed robbery and unlawful restraint.