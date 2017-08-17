Water main break causes clinic closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A water main break forced a clinic building to shut down.

Springfield Clinic says its Main Campus East Building will be closed Thursday morning with service scheduled to return around 1 p.m. Clinic leaders say they’ve experienced phone service disruptions in several of the company’s buildings.

People with appointments scheduled for Thursday in the East Building or Ambulatory Surgery Center will be called with a plan to reschedule. Those who haven’t been contacted should call before they come in.

Springfield Clinic says colonoscopy procedures will continue without interruptions.

Clinic patients who need Prompt Care services Thursday are asked to visit the company’s Wabash location (2200 Wabash Ave.) or Sherman building (400 St. John’s Drive) for assistance until Prompt Care returns to the clinic’s main campus.

Springfield Clinic encourages people to call TeleNurse at (217)528-7541 for non-emergency help.