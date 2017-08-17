Water main break causes clinic closure

Water main break causes clinic closurePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Broom used in armed robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man robbed someone while using a broom as a weapon.
-
Decatur Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home goes on the market
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) -- From the 100 art glass windows to the geometric woodwork, much of the home at 2 Millikin Place remains as it was in 1910.
-
Police escort son of fallen officer to school
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police took extra steps to help the son of a fallen officer.
-
Effingham adds entertainment tax
Events like concerts and movies are subject to a 5 percent entertainment tax under a new ordinance.
-
Senate passes resolution denouncing white nationalist, neo-Nazi groups
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, the Illinois Senate adopted a resolution urging law enforcement to recognize white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups as terrorist organizations.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Decatur police make arrest in 2016 sexual assault
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a October 2016 criminal sexual assault.
-
Gov. Rauner speaks out against President Trump's Charlottesville comments
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner is speaking out against President Donald Trump's comments on the violence in Charlottesville.
-
Library recalls unsafe eclipse eyewear
MARSHALL, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois library is asking for unsafe solar eclipse glasses to be returned.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home goes on the market
-
Effingham officials enforcing entertainment tax
-
Gov. Rauner speaks out against President Trump's Charlottesville comments
-
VA employees rally near Vermilion County Courthouse
-
ILLINI TRAINING CAMP: Cam Thomas shines on Day Four
-
WAND two-a-days: Argenta-Oreana
-
Pillsbury Mills EPA Superfund cleanup in jeopardy
-
Decatur students, new leader return to school
-
Governor's Sale of Champions
-
WAND News at 10PM: 8/16/2017
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-