Illinois leader announces sixth term push

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois’ Secretary of State says he will run for office again.

Jesse White told a crowd of Democrats at a party brunch that he will go for a sixth term in 2018. His announcement came at a Democrats Day event in Springfield, which normally comes before a rally at the Illinois State Fair. The rally was canceled this year.

White has served as Secretary of State since 1998. Before that, he worked as an Illinois state representative and recorder of deeds in Cook County. He came after George Ryan, who became Illinois governor in 1998.

White has received credit for helping stop long lines at driver’s license locations in the state.

“I’m your man,” White said to the crowd of 1,800 people at the party.