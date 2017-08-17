Gov. Rauner signs bill naming corn state grain

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation that names corn the state grain of Illinois was signed into law by Governor Bruce Rauner.

House Bill 470 was introduced on January 18, 2017, and was sponsored by State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer. Representative Davidsmeyer says the idea was brought to him by Pittsfield Ag students, and that this was a good way for the students to learn how a bill becomes law.

Governor Rauner was joined by students and Representative Davidsmeyer during the bill signing ceremony at the Illinois State Fair earlier this week.