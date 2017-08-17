Urbana School District #116 announces lead testing results

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana School District #116 has announced that required lead testing of water fountains and sinks has been performed, with 11 sampled sites falling outside acceptable levels of lead content.

Officials say the tests, performed by an Illinois EPA accredited laboratory, revealed that all samples submitted fell within acceptable levels, with the following exceptions:

- Five drinking fountains at Yankee Ridge Elementary

- One restroom sink at Yankee Ridge Elementary

- One classroom sink at Yankee Ridge Elementary

- One kitchen sink at Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary

- One classroom sink at Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary

- Two kitchen sinks at Thomas Paine Elementary

As a result, school district officials say the water sources with elevated lead levels have been shut off until the fixtures can be replaced. Additionally, the school district will continue to test the water in all buildings, notify parents and families at the affected buildings, and will submit test results to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

