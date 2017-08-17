Reduced adoption fee for black cats through September 16

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter is helping some of its more overlooked animals find forever homes during "Black Cat Appreciation Day."

Officials say black cats are often the most overlooked adoptable pets in the shelter, so in honor of National Black Cat Day, the shelter is offering a discounted adoption fee for black cats, or any cat that has black in its fur.

While National Black Cat Day may only last for 24 hours, the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter is extending the discount through September 16, meaning you can provide a loving home for a cat for $40 instead of the normal $75. All adoptable cats are up-to-date on vaccinations, and have been spayed or neutered and microchipped.

For more information about the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter, click here.