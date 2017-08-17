Millikin named in 'Best of the Midwest' college list

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin University was honored as a top institution in a recent survey.

The Princeton Review’s “Best in the Midwest” list recognized the school as one of the best 158 colleges across 12 states in the region. Selections are made through a number of steps, including feedback from college counselors and advisors, surveys of campus leaders, and questionnaires filled out by students at each university.

Students are asked questions about their professors, the places they learn in and the quality of life on each campus. The Princeton Review says Millikin students delivered strong results in those surveys, adding “there is a very strong sense of friendship, community, and family throughout the campus.”

"The Princeton Review rankings are important because they look at more than just reputation and resources – they ask students about the quality of their experience at a college or university," said Millikin Provost Dr. Jeff Aper. "Millikin University is again rated in the top tier nationally among its peers because we give students extraordinary opportunities for learning and development."

Millikin says its brand of education, called “performance learning”, helps students build confidence in their college careers. It’s a sentiment echoed in The Princeton Review, which says the university produces “well-rounded” students who are “always on top of their work”.

On a national scale, The Princeton Review placed 658 universities into “regional best” categories. That list accounts for 25 percent of the nation’s four-year colleges.