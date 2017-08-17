No charges filed in Champaign officer-involved shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz says no charges will be filed against a Champaign police officer over an officer-involved shooting June 11.

Champaign police say officers were involved in a chase stemming from a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Washington Street. After crashing into a house on East Church Street, the driver ran, prompting a foot chase. During the apprehension, Officer James Hobson's weapon discharged, striking the driver in the shoulder.

In a letter written to Chief Anthony Cobb and shared with media outlets, Rietz said she had completed a review of the shooting by the Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team, along with Illinois State Police reports, Hobson’s written report, a State Police interview with the person shot and squad car video and audio.

“Based on that review, I have determined that there is no basis for criminal charges with regard to Officer Hobson’s actions,” Rietz wrote. “Officer Hobson’s display of his firearm was appropriate given the totality of the circumstances, and the evidence supports the conclusion that the firearm was discharged accidentally."

Rietz also wrote that she “would consider this matter closed” and is confident that the chief “will address any further issues internally through training and supervision.”

After the shooting, Hobson was placed on paid investigative leave and returned to the department on June 22 and was assigned to desk duty, police said. The state's attorney's decision and a review of Hobson's firearms training will determine his return to patrol, police added.

According to a statement released Thursday, the department will conduct its own investigation into the incident. After that, the department's Firearms Discharge Review Board will meet to review the factors of the incident before Cobb completes a final review.

"Our department takes use of force incidents very seriously, especially when someone has been injured by gunfire," said Cobb in a statement. "I'm confident that the Firearms Discharge Review Board will thoroughly examine the issues surrounding this incident and make further recommendations on employee performance."

Police have also released squad car video associated with the incident here.