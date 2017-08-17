Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department investigators say a 2-year-old girl is dead. 

 Police responded to North Charles Street around 8 a.m.Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon police were not yet saying how the child died. 

No arrests have been made. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. 

