Student-run shop nears opening date

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new coffee shop is coming to the Decatur area.

Blue Brew will take over space in the Hickory Point Bank building on North Water Street. The business will be run by Millikin University students, with the goal of providing them with real-life experience.

“The students are the ones driving this,” said Julie Shields, Millikin’s director of entrepreneurship. “They’re driving the curriculum and it’s their vision. The best part of this as an educator is stepping aside and letting them do what they want to do.”

The students will make every decision, from the list of products to how they want sales interactions to be handled. Millikin plans to offer classes to line up with managing the business.

Blue Brew is expected to open by the end of September 2017.