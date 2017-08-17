Illinois' unemployment rate slightly increases in July

CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security has announced that the state's unemployment rate slightly increased in July.

IDES officials say the unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point in July, bringing the total to 4.8 percent. In comparison, the national unemployment rate is 4.3 percent. Despite strong employment growth across the country, IDES Director Jeff Mays says Illinois' job growth number fall well below the national average.

"Nonfarm payroll growth in the state remains anemic and labor force participation continues to decline," said Director Mays.

However, the state's current unemployment rate is down a full percentage point from last year, and nine-tenths of a percentage point lower than January 2017.

