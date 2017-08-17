Group rallies in support of House Bill 40

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Advocates of legislation that removes provisions that deny insurance coverage of abortions for women enrolled in Medicaid and State Employee Health Insurance gathered in Springfield to urge Governor Rauner to sign the bill into law.

The advocates gathered at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Racetrack Thursday morning to rally in support of House Bill 40. Additionally, flyers were passed out to people passing by the racetrack in an effort to raise awareness of the bill.

However, opponents of House Bill 40 say the legislation is just an excuse for taxpayer-funded abortions.

Advocates will also gather in Chicago on Friday to rally in support of House Bill 40.