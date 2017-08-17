More than 100 pounds of marijuana found in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The McLean County Sheriff's Office has announced deputies recently found a large amount of marijuana within the county's limits.

Authorities say three bales of marijuana, weighing approximately 134 pounds, were found in rural McLean County. A photo of the find was posted on the McLean County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, with deputies asking for the owner to come forward and "claim" their property.

If you have any information regarding this find, you are asked to call the McLean County Sheriff's Office at (309) 888-5034.