Organizations honoring Decatur first responders

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 officials are teaming up with Fleet Feet to honor first responders during the Community Memorial Service on September 10.

Officials say they plan to collect "thank you" letters and cards for Decatur Ambulance, the Decatur Fire Department, the Decatur Police Department, and the Macon County Sheriff's Office in appreciation to their service to the community. As a result, officials are urging organizations, schools, groups, and any member of the public to make cards or letters to give to first responders.

Cards may be donated at Fleet Feet, located at 1090 West Wood in Decatur.

Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 kicks off at 8 a.m. at Central Park, and is hosted by the Veteran's Assistance Commission of Macon County, Inc. Attendees will be able to participate in a free one- and three-mile fun run/walk, with donations for Help 4 Heroes fund being accepted.

