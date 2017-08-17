Infant Swimming Resource classes expanding in central Illinois

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) – Kids love water, they’re drawn to it. If you have a pool or a pond in your yard, neighborhood, or daycare you may want your kid to be water ready.

Two years ago Dawn Sterling did a story on Infant Swimming Resource, otherwise known as ISR. The program teaches babies from six months on up to save themselves by floating if they fall in a body of water.

Two years ago, the only person qualified to teach this specialized swimming was Karen Jones, based out of Bloomington. Teaching ISR to babies and those under two requires short repetitive classes.

Now, Haley Dust, originally from Sullivan, is qualified to teach ISR. She teaches at various places throughout Central Illinois, including the Decatur Athletic Club.

Dust says it’s important “Not just swimming and not to have fun in the water, but safety and from six months of age. A lot of places have swim lessons or mommy and me but they don't teach kids how to float. The life saving skills ISR teaches."

Classes are 10 minute sessions 5 days a week, and last for 6-7 weeks. Dust says scholarships are available for those who qualify.

You can contact Haley Dust, the ISR instructor, by calling the Decatur Athletic Club at 217-423-7020 or by going to her website.