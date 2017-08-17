Challenger for governor finds endorsement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A challenger for Illinois governor gained a follower Thursday.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly pledged her support for candidate Daniel Biss, who currently serves as a state senator in the 9th district.

Biss is an active politician the senate, serving on five different committees. He is chairman of the Senate Human Services Committee in Illinois. In terms of legislation, Biss has been involved in protecting services for people with disabilities, retirement security and several other initiatives.

“I’ve known Dan for years and he’s the powerhouse we need to get things done,” Kelly said. “He will be the governor Illinois families deserve. We are tired of the dysfunction, tired of finger-pointing, so let’s elect someone with a track record of getting things done.”

Biss graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and completed a mathematics doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He became a mathematics professor at the University of Chicago before running for office.

Biss has not announced a running mate at this time.