ISP arrests 2 in connection with death of missing woman

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two men have been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Chicago woman.

On July 8, ISP officials say troopers responded to a report of a body found in the Kankakee River, near a home in the 29000 block of Readmon Road in Wilmington. Troopers recovered the body, and an autopsy was performed on July 10.

On August 15, Will County Coroner Patrick O'Neal said he identified the body as 24-year-old Martha "Tica" Sanchez, who was reported missing since July 4.

As a result of the investigation into Sanchez's death, Illinois State Police arrested Jonathan "Jon Jon" Rodriguez, 29, and Esteban "Steve" Rodriguez, 27. Both men face preliminary charges of concealment of a death and intimidation.

ISP officials also say both men are being held on $1 million bond. The investigation into Sanchez's death is ongoing.