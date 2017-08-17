Chris Kennedy talks ties to Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Democratic Governor candidate Chris Kennedy was in Springfield for the annual Democrat Day at the state fair.

But as Chris Kennedy told WAND in a one on one interview, coming to Central Illinois is somewhat of a homecoming.

"I moved from Boston to Decatur. I came to work for Archer Daniels Midland and ADM moved me all around Central Illinois and all the rest of Illinois as well, so it's great to be back." he said.

Of course, coming from a family as well known as the Kennedy's, it's not hard to feel at home wherever you go. "Every day I meet someone who has met my family, every day. So it's terrific."

However, Kennedy was not in town to only talk of his family. He also took time to condemn Governor Rauner for stalling to speak out against President Trump for his remarks on Charlottesville.

"I think it's immoral, and I think his leadership is largely immoral. As a Libertarian disguised as a Republican, he doesn't believe in a communal purpose, that whole notion of our founding fathers, 'out of many one', that's irrelevant to him." said Kennedy.

Kennedy also discussed his plans to stand out in a crowded Democratic primary, which now includes 9 candidates.

"I'm a front runner in the polls but I run as an underdog and I think that attitude, that I'm there trying to do my best everyday is really important because if you don't run like that you get beat." he said.

Kennedy also responded to Senator Daniel Biss' call to his opponents to release their tax returns as he did.

"Tax returns won't be finalized until the middle of October, I think the way the regulations work and the State of Illinois will all be releasing those in November anyway so I think he ought to wait until they are done." he said.

Kennedy will be announcing his running mate in the next couple week, which he says will be "worth the wait".