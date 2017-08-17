How to View Eclipse Without Glasses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Solar eclipse glasses are deemed necessary for viewing but increasingly harder to come by.

"We have sold a lot of glasses," David Leake, Planetarium Director at Parkland College, say.

He says they can't keep them in stock.

"Last Monday we had 3,100 that came in and we sold them all in 14 hours," Leake says.

But Leake says do not despair just yet.

"If you don't have a pair of these there are still a couple of things you can do, you can make a pin hole viewer," Leake says.

Now with a pin hole viewer you don't watch the sun directly. Instead it allows you to watch the suns shadow during the eclipse.

"And the way you make a pin hole viewer, you can do it out of a shoebox," Leake explains. "In one end of the shoe box you cut a hole - doesn't really matter how big the hole is. Cover that hole with either some foil or a piece of paper and put a pin hole. I took a thumb tack and just put one small hole here. And then on the other side you just put a white card and then you point this at the sun and you'll see a little dot here which is actually an image of the sun. So you're looking not at the sun, you're looking at the piece of paper.

You can also make these out of cereal boxes or tubes of rapping paper.

"So the longer the tube the larger the image of the sun," Leake says.

Leake says you can also go to a hardware store and ask for a square of level 14 welding glass. You can watch the eclipse looking through it.