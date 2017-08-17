FEMA assessments on Illinois flooding damage to begin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to begin flood damage assessments for four Illinois counties on Friday.

The assessments were requested by Governor Bruce Rauner after record and near-record flooding in Lake, McHenry, Kane, and Cook Counties throughout July. Initial damage assessments from county officials revealed that 300 homes sustained major damage or were destroyed, and more than 3,000 others were affected by the flood waters.

Representatives from FEMA will be aided by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and local emergency management agencies in completing their assessments. If Illinois meets the federal threshold of $18.3 million in damage, government agencies could receive federal money to reimburse some of the flood-related expenses.

"Many people in these counties are struggling to recover from this flood, and we want to do everything possible to help them. These damage assessments will provide a clearer picture, not only of the damage, but also of what people need in order to fully recover from this disaster," said Governor Rauner.

