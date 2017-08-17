Stomping out suicide

LINCOLN, Ill (WAND)- Depression and mental health issues plague so many people in today's society. But one woman who was suicidal is now taking her pain and turning it into a passion to help others get better.

Kelli Allison said, "they don't know where to turn, there needs to be more help out there I didn't know where to go and its quiet so quiet, you're very tired and you just feel defeated very defeated."

Ever since October, Allison has taken on a new perspective and wants to bring awareness to depression. She added, "I would like to see depression and mental health and all that stuff not as taboo."

She is raising money for the Out of the Darkness walk on September 9th in Bloomington, Il. The funds go towards supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Springfield will host a walk on October 14th at Southwind park and Champaign will have its on September 9th. For more information on how you can get signed up just follow the link.