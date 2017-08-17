Illinois State Fair offering free admission for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Fair officials are honoring all police officers, firefighters, and EMTs by providing free admission on First Responders Day this Friday.

Visitors to the fair on Friday will be able to enjoy a wide variety of activities, including a cupcake contest at 9 a.m., the opening of the Game Zone at 12 p.m., and a competitive eating competition at 3 p.m. Fairgoers will also have the opportunity to check out livestock and enjoy live music.

The Grandstand will feature live performances from Montgomery Gentry, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, and The Outlaws, starting at 6 p.m. A fireworks display will be held following the show.

