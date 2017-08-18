WAND Two-a-Days: Meridian

MACON - Practice at Meridian High has a much different feel this August, and it's not just because there's corn planted around the field instead of last year's soybeans.



Despite coming off back-to-back 0-9 seasons, there is an unmistakably positive vibe.



Players are smiling, there's a pep in the team's collective step and new head coach Micah Sheppard is running the show.



The team might not have the most size or depth, but it does have athleticism and it will harness that in Sheppard's mix-it-up offense. On any given play you might see an option pitch or a deep throw.



The constant thread is the senior hyper-athlete that the Hawks boast at quarterback: 5-foot-7 quarterback Cameron Getz, the track and field and basketball star who brings the same explosiveness to the football field.



He'll dance with running back Gage Hollgarth and h-backs Karl Renfro and Spencer Doss in the backfield, while throwing to a dangerous quartet of receivers in Nate Durbin, Connor Hurelbrink, Kory Damery and sophomore Jacob Jones.



Click the video to hear from Sheppard, Hollgarth and Hurelbrink on how the Hawks plan on tackling the CIC this season.

Meridian Hawks

Head coach: Micah Sheppard

Record in 2016: 0-9

Returning starters: 7-8 on offense, 6-7 on defense

Week 1 opponent: @ Argenta-Oreana