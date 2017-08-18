WAND Two-a-Days: Taylorville

WAND Two-a-Days: TaylorvillePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department investigators say a 2-year-old girl is dead.
-
More than 100 pounds of marijuana found in McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The McLean County Sheriff's Office has announced deputies recently found a large amount of marijuana within the county's limits.
-
Railroad reports Elkhart derailment cause
Report: a broken weld let a switch move while the train traveled across it.
-
How to View Eclipse Without Glasses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Solar eclipse glasses are deemed necessary for viewing but are increasingly harder to come by.
-
Police: Broom used in armed robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man robbed someone while using a broom as a weapon.
-
ISP arrests 2 in connection with death of missing woman
WILMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two men have been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Chicago woman.
Man Killed in Springfield Shooting
Springfield, IL - A young man is dead after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner says 22 year old Landis M Bates was shot in the chest near the Sand Trap Tavern which is located at 1510
-
Two-a-Days: Warrensburg-Latham
WARRENSBURG -- If your stat lines look like a typo, you might be a Lewis twin. Quarterback Dionte racked up 1,930 rushing yards on 223 carries with 27 touchdowns on the ground, not to mention 955 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through the air. Running back Diondre carried the ball 165 times for 1,457 yards and 22 touchdowns to go with 362 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Not to mention 83 tackles with five interceptions on defense. For those counting at home, that's 3,387 rush...
-
Pillsbury Mills EPA Superfund cleanup in jeopardy
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – An EPA Superfund cleanup at the old Pillsbury Mills plant could run out of money stopping the removal of hazardous contaminants around Labor Day.
-
Police escort son of fallen officer to school
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police took extra steps to help the son of a fallen officer.
-
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-