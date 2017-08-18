WAND Two-a-Days: Taylorville

TAYLORVILLE - Jeb Odam's Tornadoes have rattled off an average of better than nine wins in each of the past four years.



They made it to the second round of the 4A playoffs before losing to a potent Belleville Althoff Catholic squad that many pegged as a statewide favorite.



This year Odam welcomes back a robust nine starters on offense, including junior quarterback Brandon Odam (his nephew), running backs Justin Wright and Evan Champley, along with a deep group of receivers that includes Jagger Moore, Michael Durbin, Trey Crites and Jordan Moats.



The offensive line is also returning a great deal of experience, including three starters from last season to go with Williamsville standout transfer Kayden Wright, a 250-pound senior who was named First Team All- Sangamo Conference and 3A Academic All-State.



On defense, Champley and Kyle Woods form a dangerous duo at linebacker.



Click the video to hear from Coach Odam, Moats and Durbin on how the Tornadoes plan to tackle the Apollo Conference this season.

Taylorville Tornadoes

Head coach: Jeb Odam

Record in 2016: 8-3

Returning starters: 9 on offense

Week 1 opponent: vs. Mt. Vernon