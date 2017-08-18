WAND Two-a-Days: Lincoln

LINCOLN - The Lincoln Railsplitters haven't had a winning season since 1985 -- a drought of which no fan needs to be reminded.



But there's hope under second-year head coach Matt Silkowski, who took the job after stints with some of the premier programs in the Chicago suburbs, including most recently 8A powerhouse Homewood-Flossmoor.



For one, Lincoln is moving from the Central State 8 to the Apollo Conference, where it will play similarly sized communities (population 16,700) like Taylorville (11,000) and Mattoon (19,600) instead of Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester.



But there's more to the positive vibe brewing in training camp than just the conference swap, and it has to do with players wanting to turn the culture of the program.



"We feel like we've kind of been the team to get beat up on in the CS8 all the time," senior receiver Titus Cannon said, "so we kind of want to take some of that frustration out on that new conference, show that we're not going to be the punching bag of the Apollo."



Cannon and fellow basketball star Isaiah Bowers are part of a movement to bring the winning culture of the famed Railer basketball program onto the football field.



Those skill position players will team up with Isaac Dewberry, Payton Anderson and Noah Funk, who will be moved around in multiple positions around quarterback Josh Linares.



Isaac Duringer and Gage Wilson are the only two starters that return on the offensive line, but it's a position group with good overall size.



Lincoln is a highly young roster overall, with few seniors but 29 sophomores and 14 juniors.



Click the video to hear from Coach Silkowski, plus Cannon and Bowers as the Railsplitters head into the Apollo Conference.

Lincoln Railsplitters

Head coach: Matt Silkowski

Record in 2016: 1-8

Returning starters (offense): 3

Returning starters (defense): 5-6

Week 1 opponent: @ Macomb