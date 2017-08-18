Governor may sign immigrant protection bill

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Gov. Bruce Rauner is considering signing a bill to protect Illinois immigrants.

In a Friday appearance on Chicago’s WBEZ Radio, the governor said a measure to slow down federal immigration leaders in the state “seems very reasonable”. He added a decision to sign the bill should be made “in the next couple of days”.

The proposal would stop state and local police from searching, arresting or detaining someone because of their immigration status. Local law enforcement could still hold a person if federal immigration leaders have a valid criminal warrant.

Democrats have backed the plan, which had been scaled down from an initial idea. Immigration rights activists and law enforcement groups in Illinois also support it.