Man and his dogs clean town as a game

Man and his dogs clean town as a gamePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Millikin football player dies after near-drowning
ROLLA, Mo. (WAND) – A Millikin University football player has died after a swimming accident.
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department investigators say a 2-year-old girl is dead.
-
How to View Eclipse Without Glasses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Solar eclipse glasses are deemed necessary for viewing but are increasingly harder to come by.
-
Railroad reports Elkhart derailment cause
Report: a broken weld let a switch move while the train traveled across it.
-
More than 100 pounds of marijuana found in McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The McLean County Sheriff's Office has announced deputies recently found a large amount of marijuana within the county's limits.
-
Man charged with punching, kicking pregnant girlfriend
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Paxton man is accused of kicking his pregnant girlfriend.
-
ISP arrests 2 in connection with death of missing woman
WILMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two men have been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Chicago woman.
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Meridian
MACON - Practice at Meridian High has a much different feel this August, and it's not just because there's corn planted around the field instead of last year's soybeans. Despite coming off back-to-back 0-9 seasons, there is an unmistakably positive vibe. Players are smiling, there's a pep in the team's collective step and new head coach Micah Sheppard is running the show. The team might not have the most size or depth, but it does have athleticism and it will harness that in&n...
-
Decatur Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home goes on the market
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) -- From the 100 art glass windows to the geometric woodwork, much of the home at 2 Millikin Place remains as it was in 1910.
-
Sixth man involved in woman's dismemberment sentenced
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A sixth man is headed to prison for his role in a woman’s dismemberment.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
-
Safe alternatives to solar eclipse glasses
-
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Taylorville
-
Decatur Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home goes on the market
-
Monticello brewery opens with help of community
-
Decatur police investigating death of 2-year-old
-
WAND Two-a-Days: Lincoln
-
Stomping out suicide
-
Infant Swimming Resource classes expanding in central Illinois
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-