Man and his dogs clean town as a game

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Danielray Pickrel and his dogs, Ernest and Repeat, are often seen skating around downtown Decatur with a trash can.

The three go out multiple times a week and pick up trash that is on the streets and sidewalks. He says the dogs love to get out and take part in helping the town look beautiful. However, Danielray does not do this just because he wants to take his dogs for a walk; it is part of a game he made up called Karmic Hockey.

The point of the game is to earn points while picking up trash while on roller blades. If you pick up large pieces of debris, you earn more points. If someone takes a picture of you while playing the game, you get even more points. Danielray says, "When the most amount of points are reached in Karmic Hockey is when a child comes running from their property and starts throwing trash in the bin. That's what makes it worth it. That's the pay."

Danielray says he has played the game for years and does not plan on stopping. He hopes to eventually have more people to play Karmic Hockey with him.

Many in the downtown area have said that anytime they see Danielray and his furry companions, they light up with joy and are excited to see them.

After hearing Danielray's story and watching him make people smile, WAND knew he should get some recognition for his hard work. That is why he is this week's Spirit of Central Illinois Award recipient.