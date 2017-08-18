Millikin football player dies after near-drowning

ROLLA, Mo. (WAND) – A Millikin University football player has died after a swimming accident.

On Aug. 8, 19-year-old David Jackson was swimming at Fugitive Beach in Rolla, Mo., when he went underwater and didn’t come back up. Witnesses told KSDK in St. Louis they saw him jump from a cliff into the water, come up in a panic, then go underwater again.

He stayed under for over 10 minutes before a lifeguard pulled him out and performed CPR. Jackson had a pulse when he went to the hospital for treatment and spent the last week-plus in critical but stable condition. He passed away Thursday.

Jackson was a wide receiver for Millikin and a graduate of St. Louis University High School. His brother also plays for Millikin.

“Christ has him,” said SLUH president David Laughlin in a tweet. “Pray for his family and friends.”

Fugitive Beach saw another drowning in June 2017, when 18-year-old Belleville man Kalon Green didn’t come up after a trip down a water slide.