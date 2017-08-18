Man charged with punching, kicking pregnant girlfriend

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Paxton man is accused of injuring his pregnant girlfriend.

Police say they went to 25-year-old Johnathan Paulo’s house after 2 a.m. on Aug. 1 to find the woman crying on a coach. WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report he had a swollen lip and blood coming from her right ear. Paulo is accused of kicking her in the stomach and punching her in the head.

The newspaper says the woman was 3 ½ months pregnant.

Officers say Paulo threatened to fight the responding officer. As police arrested him, he allegedly kicked a squad car door and damaged it. He faces two Class 3 felony charges for aggravated battery and a third Class 4 charge for damage to the car.

Police ordered Paulo to have no contact with the woman or her house. He will be in court for a hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.