Lead Found in Urbana Grade Schools

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): A routine test returning unsavory results.

"So we did testing in may as required by state law to test lead in water in schools," Donald Owen, Superintendent of Urbana School District 116, says.

11 spots among three grade schools showed signs of lead.

"There were certain fixtures that were older than say the 1970's that the fixtures themselves had higher concentrations of lead," Owen says.

Now the water coming into the school is fine. The tests they did targeted individual faucets and drinking fountains through the standing water test.

"You have to let the water sit in the pipes and in the system for a few days before you do what is called the first draw," Owen says. "Well the first draw is like the stuff that's been standing the longest."

The majority of spots showed no signs of lead.

"That's how we know it's these specific fixtures because when the whole building tests clean and there are just certain spots that are over the limit we know the lead is leaking in which makes it easier for us to identify and take out," Owen says.

Today is the first day of school and Superintendent Owen says parent's shouldn't worry.

"New fixtures have been ordered and we're replacing them all," Owen says.

In the meantime that water to the affected faucets has been turned off.

"We prioritize safety at the highest level and therefore we are going above and beyond what is recommended," Owen says.