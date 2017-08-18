Treasurer Frerichs previewing items ahead of unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is giving the public one more opportunity to check out unclaimed property that will be up for auction at the Illinois State Fair on August 19.

The final preview will be held at the Lincoln Stage from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. More than $113,000 in unclaimed property will be up for grabs, including souvenir medallions from the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, Spanish shipwreck coins from the 1622 shipwreck of the Atocha, a 1983 Ryne Sandberg baseball card, and more.

Proceeds from the auction will be held for the items' holders in perpetuity. The unclaimed property auction will begin at 12 p.m.

