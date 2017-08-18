Illinois domestic violence funding payments begin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Domestic violence shelters in Illinois will soon receive payments from Illinois.

WAND-TV has learned the Illinois Department of Human Services started moving a round of funds for shelters to Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office on Thursday night. IDHS leaders say funds will be sent out on a rolling schedule.

Comptroller Mendoza's office says it will turn over $15 million in money set aside for domestic violence payments, pointing out shelters have waited "a long time" for the funding.

Dove, Inc., a Decatur shelter, says it’s still owed over $380,000 in domestic violence grant money from the Illinois government. Those dollars would cover the fiscal year that ended June 30. The nonprofit says it has claimed two smaller payments, including $4,617 for supportive housing and another $4,815 from Illinois Criminal Justice.

“We have not heard when we will start receiving payments,” Dove told WAND-TV in an email.

IDHS says it gave out some domestic violence money during the 2017 fiscal year.