EIU leaders project positive enrollment trends

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – College students are moving into their dorms this week.

Students were busy unpacking at Eastern Illinois University when WAND-TV stopped by for Friday’s move-in festivities.The school’s “Prowl” orientation was well underway after starting Thursday night. The annual “Prowl Picnic” began at noon on Friday.

EIU has watched enrollment fall in the last several years, but school leaders are confident that trends are moving in their favor.

“Our numbers are looking pretty good,” said Kelly Miller, EIU’s director of admissions. “I mean, we are up in almost all of our categories. We are seeing good increases, we’ve got applications open for fall of (2018) and we are way ahead of where we were last year. So there are just good positive things going on.”

The university expects to have detailed enrollment numbers for the current school year by the tenth day of the upcoming fall semester.