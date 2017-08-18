Organizations, state officials urging motorists to drive sober

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Department of Transportation officials joined representatives from the Illinois State Police, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists to remind motorists of the importance of driving sober.

Officials say the gathering, held 20 years after the law setting the DUI threshold to a 0.08 blood-alcohol concentration was put into effect in Illinois, also celebrated the drop in DUI-related fatalities since the law's enactment. Despite the decline, officials are still pushing to make the number of DUI-related fatalities zero.

IDOT Director of Program Development Priscilla Tobias says, "Illinois’ 0.08 law is a vital part of the effort to end drunk driving on Illinois roads. Alcohol-impaired motor vehicle crash fatalities have declined significantly over the last two decades, but we are nowhere near making drunk driving a thing of the past. It continues to shatter hundreds of lives each year in Illinois, and that is simply unacceptable."

Illinois State Police officials add that motorists should expect an increase in "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement efforts as Labor Day approaches.

ISP Director Leo Schmitz says, "Driving under the influence continues to be a significant cause of serious injury and fatal traffic crashes. During the upcoming holiday weekend, IDOT, ISP and other law enforcement agencies will work together to remove impaired drivers from Illinois roadways. If you drink and drive, you will be arrested."

For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign, click here.