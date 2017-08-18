Group wants Pana to Springfield four lane

EDINBURG, Ill. (WAND)- Now that crews have finished expanding Route 29 to four lanes between Springfield and Taylorville, a community group wants to push that four-lane highway on to Pana.

The community group Project 29 announced the call Friday at a celebration of the new Ayerco gas station in Edinburg. The group had pushed for the existing four lane segment.

Co-coordinator Mike Bell said that, of 8,200 vehicles that use the new segment, 3,000 come from Pana.

Bell said the group has already met with IDOT representatives and plans to continue monthly meetings in Taylorville. He said group members know the expansion could take years to happen.